Chinese Owned MG Is Already Outselling All Of The British Automakers Combined

Emerging from its winter slumber, the somewhat sleepy Western world has been rudely awoken during these first days of spring by the Chinese. By far the world’s largest motor-manufacturing nation, China has now ceased putting us on notice that it’s heading our way. Its new approach is to simply open the floodgates. Consequently, the unstoppable “tsunami of Chinese cars” I warned you about, via this column long ago, is now in full flow. The products being delivered to us are better designed and built, lower priced and more credible/desirable than most consumers expected. BYD and GWM Ora already outsell a few long-established western brands. And armed with its range of made-in-China models, MG is easily beating the might of Jaguar, Land Rover and Bentley combined in UK sales.



