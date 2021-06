A Tesla owner in China issued a public apology on social media and admitted to staging a “brake failure” incident with his Model X. The recent TikTok video was among a recent wave of public apologies in China, as Tesla’s legal team initiates a crackdown on inaccurate reports and false posts that could damage the company. In his apology, the Tesla owner admitted that his Model X never had any issues with regards to its brakes over the three years he owned the vehicle. The EV owner also remarked that the TikTok skit, which was supposed to show a Model X “brake failure” incident, was for entertainment purposes only.



