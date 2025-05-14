Chinese Owners Of Xiaomi SU7 Demand Refunds For Fake Vents On Carbon Fiber Hood Option

Owners of the Xiaomi SU7 have been quick to share their enthusiasm for the innovative electric vehicle, but they’ve also been equally eager to voice their concerns when things go south. Recently, this has included a backlash over a software update that drastically reduced the SU7 Ultra’s peak power from a 1,526 horsepower to a more modest 888 hp. Now, the latest source of frustration is the optional carbon fiber hood. This new carbon fiber hood comes with a hefty price tag of 42,000 yuan, or about $5,800, and takes its design cues from the hood seen on the original SU7 Ultra prototype. It’s equipped with a pair of huge air ducts that Xiaomi claims enhance cooling. However, several Chinese automotive bloggers recently put the hood to the test, only to find it provides virtually no extra air flow, meaning it’s a mostly cosmetic, and not a performance upgrade.



