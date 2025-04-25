Chinese Release Roll Royce Cullinan Wannabe For 2025

Zeekr has officially released the first set of images for its upcoming model. The Zeekr 9X is a full-size luxury SUV, set to make its public debut at the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show this week at the National Exhibition and Convention Center. The model looks like the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Mercedes-Maybach GLS have a solid reason to worry starting now.

Designed and developed under the Geely Holding umbrella, the flagship SUV introduces a new design language, set to be carried over across the range, with no compromise on comfort and luxury. The model is underpinned by Geely's SEA Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), on which models from Volvo and Polestar are also built.

The boxy silhouette and the robust proportions credit the luxo-barge with a style that the brand calls "majestic without being intimidating." Well, it probably depends on which car's rearview mirror you get to see it...