Chinese Rules May Outlaw Electric Door Handles

China is preparing to reshape how carmakers design something as simple yet crucial as a door handle. A new draft regulation from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) is now open for public feedback, laying the groundwork for sweeping changes that could affect not just local models, but vehicles sold worldwide. If the draft becomes law, it could force a sharp turn away from the fully concealed, electrically operated handles that have become a hallmark of modern EVs. Automakers in China and beyond may need to rethink their designs to stay compliant, with knock-on effects across global markets, since door handles are a universal feature fitted to the same models sold both in China and elsewhere around the world.



