Chinese SAIC Confirms Partnership With Audi For Next EV Platform

After weeks of rumors swirling out of China, state-owned automaker SAIC Motor has confirmed a pending partnership with Audi pertaining to next-generation EV platforms. Here’s the latest.

Earlier this month, we covered reports that Audi was shopping around the Chinese EV market in search for a new partner to acquire advanced EV platform technology from following internal software issues in addition to development setbacks at parent company Volkswagen Group.

At the time, two sources at Audi familiar with the matter said the German automaker was exploring the purchase of a new EV platform in China rather than wait for Volkswagen Group to deliver one (the parent’s current timeline is 2029). The sources would not name any specific OEMs in talks with Audi, but we did point out a company like SAIC Motor could serve as a viable option.