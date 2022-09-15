Chinese SUPERCAR Coming Tonight From GAC With 0-100kmh Time In UNDER TWO SECONDS??

Agent001 submitted on 9/15/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:33:54 PM
Views : 424 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
More details as we get them...GAC (Guangzhou Automobile Group) to unveil new electric supercar in China this evening (15 Sep 2022). Rumours suggest it is planned for production under GAC'S Aion brand. 0-100km)h time put at under 2.0sec ...@GAC_MOTOR pic.twitter.com/y9QqIWnY7x— Greg Kable (@GregKable) September 15, 2022
GAC (Guangzhou Automobile Group) to unveil new electric supercar in China this evening (15 Sep 2022). Rumours suggest it is planned for production under GAC'S Aion brand. 0-100km)h time put at under 2.0sec ...@GAC_MOTOR pic.twitter.com/y9QqIWnY7x— Greg Kable (@GregKable) September 15, 2022
GAC (Guangzhou Automobile Group) to unveil new electric supercar in China this evening (15 Sep 2022). Rumours suggest it is planned for production under GAC'S Aion brand. 0-100km)h time put at under 2.0sec ...@GAC_MOTOR pic.twitter.com/y9QqIWnY7x
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news