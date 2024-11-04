Chinese Ship Builders Increase Production To Keep Up With EV Exports

Chinese EV makers are looking to export electric vehicles by the tens of thousands around the globe, but they need a lot more car-carrying vessels to make that happen. Demand is so high that the country is on track to amass what will be the world’s fourth-largest fleet in a few short years, with new trade routes being created especially for Chinese EVs.

China now has the world’s eighth-largest shipping fleet with 33 car-carrying ships, according to data from shipping consultants Veson Nautical and reported by Reuters. By comparison, Japan tops the list with 284 ships, followed by Norway, which has 102. South Korea comes in third with 72 and the Isle of Man, which has 61 registered ships, in fourth.



