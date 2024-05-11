Chinese Social Media Leaks 2026 Lexus ES Shots

After a recent leak that spilled the beans on Lexus’s plans, the first real-world photos of the refreshed 2026 ES have emerged on Chinese social media, as spotted by the crew over at Lexus Enthusiast. These images give us an early glimpse of the actual car revealing subtle yet noticeable tweaks to both the front and rear ends of the mid-size sedan. Highlights include reworked bumpers, a new full-width horizontal LED strip that connects the rear light clusters, and a fresh headlamp design that brings the ES in line with Lexus’s latest styling language.



