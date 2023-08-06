Chinese Startup Cracks The Code On Cold Weather EV Charging Problems

The Li-Ion battery is an essential part of an electric vehicle, and it can determine the car's performance, value, and durability. Although there are many promising battery technologies, Li-Ion cells still have the advantage of high energy density and reasonable durability. There are some issues, of course, such as their instability, which can cause a fire in certain conditions. Li-ion batteries also lose capacity in low temperatures, affecting an EV's range. EV makers tackle both issues with thermal management systems that keep the cells within an optimal temperature range. Still, thermal management can consume a great deal of energy. It's also not perfect, as it takes time for the battery pack to reach its operating temperature. When an EV is used in winter or polar regions, this means reduced range and performance. Chinese battery startup Greater Bay Technology (GBT) claims it overcame these issues with its Phoenix battery cells. GBT's thermal management system uses superconducting materials, allowing the pack to heat from -4 F (-20 C) to 77 F (25 C) in only five minutes. This allows the Li-ion battery to operate normally and charge 10-80% within six minutes (8C), no matter the temperature outside.



