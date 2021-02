The United States thanked Taiwan on Friday for help on resolving an auto chip shortage that has snarled production, but there was no discussion on prioritizing the making of these chips, Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said after a high-level meeting. Car factories around the U.S. and the world are idling assembly lines because of the chip shortages, which in some cases have been exacerbated by the former Trump administration's actions against Chinese chip companies.



