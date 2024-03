KGM, formerly known as Ssangyong, is set to be first to sell an electric 4x4 pick-up in the UK, launching an open-backed version of its new Torres SUV early next year.

It is one of a wave of new models being introduced by KGM as it seeks to reinvent the image of Ssangyong, which it acquired from previous owner Mahindra in 2022, while broadening the brand’s market coverage and electrifying its core model lines.