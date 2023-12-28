Chinese To Focus On The Soul Of The Automotive Market - Sportscars And Hypercars

China’s almost complete domination of the electric vehicle supply chain has allowed it to produce mass-market EVs that cost significantly less than its overseas rivals. Some of China’s largest car manufacturer are now growing their ranges to beyond just affordable cars and to also include compelling sports cars and supercars.



One of the nation’s most compelling new electric sports car is the Hyper SSR from GAC’s Aion subbrand. The car was officially unveiled in October and is being built on a build-to-order basis with several examples currently being manufactured each day.





Read Article