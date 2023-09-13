Chinese Unveil A SUV Can Convert To A Pickup When Needed

Chinese state-owned carmaker Changan revealed a two-in-one EV at its third Auto Tech Ecosystem Summit in Chongqing that can transform from a closed-back crossover-coupe-thingy into a sort of pickup at the push of a button.

Carrying the internal codename CD701, the concept car was initially supposed to be part of the company’s new Zhuge brand, according to CarNewsChina, but the automaker seems to have changed its mind because the reveal happened under the Qiyuan name, which is another brand under the Changan umbrella.

To convert from SUV to pickup, the driver just has to push a button on the central touchscreen display and then the glass panel that covers the trunk retracts under the roof, allowing for taller and longer items to be transported, if the tailgate is left open.