Chinese Vacuum Cleaner Company Wants To Take On Bugatti

Only in China can a company specializing in robot vacuums be bold enough to design, manufacture, and sell EVs. Additionally, China is the only place where such a business could actually work. A company named Dreame Technology is transcending smart appliances and wants to deliver ultra-luxury BEVs. Better still, it’s already targeting Bugatti as its main competitor. Dreame big!

Dreame Technology was founded in 2017 with the goal to, per its website, “revolutionize daily life for our global consumers.” Dreame currently offers a number of electronics that do just that, including robot vacuums, robotic pool cleaners, and hair dryers.



Over the last eight years, Dreame has accumulated manufacturing know-how and its team understands much of the technology behind electric mobility, but does that mean it’s capable of transitioning into a bona fide BEV automaker?