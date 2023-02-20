Chinese Worried That Ford Will Steal Their Battery Technology From New Partnership

China will keep a close eye on Ford’s partnership with Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) and make sure the battery giant’s technology isn’t handed over to its U.S. partner.

Last week, Ford announced that it will build an electric vehicle battery plant worth $3.5 billion in the city of Marshall, Michigan. The facility will produce lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries using CATL’s technologies. Ford has been keen to point out since the announcement that it will independently own the factory and that CATL’s involvement will be limited to being a “contractual service provider and licensor of technology.”