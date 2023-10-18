ChineseAutomaker Nio Considers Using Existing EU Dealerships To Sell New Vehicles

Agent009 submitted on 10/18/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:09:28 AM

Views : 76 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.reuters.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

 Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (9866.HK) is considering building a dealer network in Europe to speed up sales growth, three sources familiar with the matter said, even as China's EVs face potential tariffs in the region.

 
Nio, an aspiring rival to Tesla (TSLA.O) with premium models, launched in Norway in 2021 and entered Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark in October last year, allowing customers to buy directly from its stores or online or to lease the cars for as short as a month.
 
But the company has started assessing dealers in key European markets, two of the sources said, after the company's president last month said sales in Europe were not meeting expectations.
 


Read Article


ChineseAutomaker Nio Considers Using Existing EU Dealerships To Sell New Vehicles

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)