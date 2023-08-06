Chip Off The Old BLOCK? ALL-NEW 2024 Lexus GX! If Lexus Built A RELIABLE BRONCO, WRANGLER Or DEFENDER?

Today, a new legend is born as Lexus unveils the all-new, completely redesigned 2024 GX. The first-generation GX entered the North American market in 2002 as a force to be reckoned with in the mid-luxury SUV market. Lexus enthusiasts have praised its legendary off-road capability and its ability to tackle rough terrains, taking customers comfortably from errands to remote spaces.



“For more than two decades, the GX has bridged the gap between legendary off-road capability and luxurious everyday driving,” said Dejuan Ross, group vice president and general manager, Lexus division. “The GX is a critical piece in the evolution of the Next Chapter for Lexus, and with new powertrains, an impressive host of premium features, and the all-new Overtrail grade, the 2024 GX has something for everyone.”



Coming next year and hybrid at least a year after that...disappointing



Full release and more photos at the link...











