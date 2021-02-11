Chip Shortage Forces Ford To Cancel Mach 1 and GT 500 Orders To Focus On More Profitable Models

The chip shortage has been merciless, and Ford has truly felt the effects. First it hit the F-150. Next the Bronco supply lines, forcing production to halt earlier this year. Now it’s come for Ford’s other horse-badged icon: the Mustang GT500 and Mach 1.

According to representatives from Granger Ford, a dealership in Granger, IA, some Mach 1 and GT500 orders for the 2021 model year are being cancelled, with owners asked to place new orders for 2022. From Zach@Granger, via the Mustang6G forums: