General Motors became the latest automaker hit by the global shortage of semiconductor chips as the U. S. automaker said on Wednesday it will take down production next week at four assembly plants. GM said it will take down production entirely during the week of Feb. 8 at plants in Fairfax, Kan.; Ingersoll, Ont., in Canada; and San Luis Potosi, Mexico. It will also run its Bupyeong 2 plant in South Korea at half capacity that week.



