Choice Hotels, which is one of the world’s largest hotel franchisors, inked a deal with Tesla to install an undisclosed number of Universal Wall Connectors at its franchises across the United States.



Participating hotels, including Radisson, Cambria, Comfort, and Country Inn & Suites, can add four or more charging stations for guests. Properties that have charging stations installed can be found on the Choice Hotels mobile app and the company’s website.













