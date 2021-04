Chris Brown is not too stressed over the fact that one of his Porsches – reportedly worth $230,000 – was just banged up outside a Los Angeles nightclub. The R&B musician was partying it up inside The Nice Guy in West Hollywood Friday around 1 AM when a driver reportedly crashed into the back of a car parked in the valet area, which then smashed into lots of other cars, including Breezy's a charcoal, yellow and white-striped Porsche 911, which sustained damage to the front and back.

