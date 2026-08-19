Christina Haack DROPPIN' $150k Worth Of Paper On A Ride For Her Daughters 16th! Discuss...

Christina Haack, star of the HGTV series Christina on the Coast, recently joined forces with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa to surprise their daughter Taylor with a $150,000 BMW X5 M. The powder-blue SUV, topped with a giant pink bow, arrived just weeks before the teen’s 16th birthday. Taylor, who already has her learner’s permit, was left speechless and emotional as the family pulled off the coordinated reveal during a practice driving session.



The gesture has sparked lively conversation. Supporters praise the blended family’s teamwork and the parents’ ability to provide an exceptionally safe, high-end vehicle for a new driver. They argue that when resources allow, celebrating a major milestone with generosity is understandable.



Critics, however, question whether a six-figure car is appropriate for a 16-year-old. They worry it may foster entitlement, raise insurance costs dramatically, and send the wrong message about earning big rewards. Many note that most teenagers start with far more modest first cars.



At the center of the discussion sits one clear question: Is gifting a 16-year-old a $150,000 car a thoughtful celebration or an excess that misses the mark?



We want to hear from you. Would you give a teenager a car that costs more than many people earn in several years? Does the family’s success change the equation, or should first cars stay practical no matter the bank account? Share your honest opinion below—no judgment, just real conversation.









Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa surprise daughter with $150K BMW for 16th birthday https://t.co/1FJpWi2TtL pic.twitter.com/gHmahbcmGu — New York Post (@nypost) August 19, 2026



