Christmas Comes Early: Hyundai Teases Le Mans Hypercar Entry

Genesis was spun off from Hyundai to become a separate automaker in 2015. In just a decade, it has made a name for itself in the luxury segment by offering solid alternatives to Germany's legacy brands and Toyota's Lexus. After diversifying its portfolio with sedans, SUVs, and even a wagon, Korea's only premium brand has set its sights on motorsport. Not just any racing series, but the prestigious LMDh class.

Following an announcement in September, Genesis has released a design sketch of its upcoming Hypercar. Coinciding with the teaser image is a new video starring legendary race car driver Jacky Ickx as Genesis Brand Partner. The 79-year-old Belgian hypes up Hyundai's luxury brand ahead of its entry in long-distance racing with a Le Mans Daytona h prototype.







