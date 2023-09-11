Chrysler CEO Confirms First Electric Crossover For 2025

Chrysler CEO Christine Feuell has reaffirmed the brand’s intention to introduce its inaugural EV based on the STLA platform by 2025. The two-row, all-electric crossover will be the start of a renaissance for the brand. Feuell added that the upcoming model will draw some inspiration from the Airflow concept unveiled in 2022. Nonetheless, as we have previously noted, there will be notable differences between the upcoming model and the concept.



While the design cues hinted at by the Airflow concept are not being entirely discarded, the CEO did task Stellantis Chief Design Officer, Ralph Gilles, with crafting a distinctive and attention-grabbing vehicle for for Chrysler.





