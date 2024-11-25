Chrysler Confirms EV Pacifica Minivan Is In The Works

Chrysler is about to enter the electric game with a zero-emission version of the Pacifica. Mind you, it's not the current minivan that will undergo the EV treatment, but its successor, which is still a few years away from showing its bold design.

The information is official and was obtained by GreenCarReports at the 2024 Los Angeles Auto Show. The outlet quotes none other than Christine Feuell, Chrysler's CEO, as saying the brand's has an electric minivan on the horizon that will be christened the Pacifica.

"There's so much equity in the market, consumers have a favorable opinion about Pacifica and very high awareness," Feuell said. "I see no reason at this point to change the name."