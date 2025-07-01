Chrysler Halcyon Green Lighted For Production

Chrysler is aware that it is a mere shadow of its former self with only a couple of minivans in production, including the aging Pacifica and the latest Voyager, which is basically a rebadged version of the pre-facelifted former model. However, the Stellantis-owned brand plans to reinvent itself, which is good news for its fanbase, who probably believes Chrysler might eventually bite the dust. According to CEO Christine Fuell, who recently spoke to CNBC, the automaker has "a very bright future" ahead of itself. That's not the only thing the head honcho had to say, as she also confirmed that the Halcyon is entering production.



