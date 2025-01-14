Chrysler Puts EV SUV On Hold - Tells Suppliers To Stop Investing In It

Remember the Chrysler Airflow electric crossover concept from a few years back? That’s OK, I forgot, too. It’s a bummer that Chrysler’s been so quiet about the Airflow, because it could’ve acted as the brand’s EV flagship during its transition from an aging minivan-maker to a more aspirational brand. Unfortunately, things are looking even worse for the stylish concept today. According to Mopar Insiders, the Airlow has been shelved for the time being. The Drive asked Stellantis for a comment, so we’ll update this story when we get one. This isn’t the first setback for the Airflow. In 2023, Stellantis design boss Ralph Gilles told MotorTrend that the project had been restarted from a blank slate, as Chrysler CEO Christine Feuell wanted to go in a different direction. “She wanted a statement that had literally zero to do with anything that you have seen today, even the Airflow concept car,” Gilles said. Given today’s news, it seems there may not be any direction at all for the Airflow moving forward.



