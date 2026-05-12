Chrysler Shows Dealers The New Affordable Pronto Model To Start In The $20,000 Range

Chrysler dealers have already had a look at what could become the brand’s next affordable model. Pennsylvania dealer Dave Kelleher told the Detroit News that Stellantis presented an affordable Chrysler concept called the Pronto last fall, with pricing that could start in the $20,000s. Production is not confirmed, but Kelleher says dealers were also shown similar small and affordable future products for Jeep and Dodge. No further details were disclosed about these models.

“Most dealers made their money selling Neons and Sundances, and Acclaims and Spirits, cars that were affordable, that you could make payments on,” Kelleher told the Detroit News. “We’ve gotten away from that heritage.”