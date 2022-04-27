Chrysler Thnks This Is A Minivan That YOU Will Want To Drive

Chrysler plans to launch three electric vehicles before 2028, when it expects to become a fully electric brand.

The first electric Chrysler will arrive in 2025, with two more to follow before 2028. According to Chrysler CEO Christine Feuell, the brand's lineup of battery-electric models will include a minivan and crossover SUV.

Speaking with Green Car Reports at the 2022 New York International Auto Show, where Chrysler introduced the Airflow Graphite electric concept, Feuell said that a minivan has a place in Chrysler's electric future.