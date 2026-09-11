Chrysler To Challenge Kia In Affordability With Two $25,000 Crossovers

Chrysler is undergoing a major brand transformation to become the primary budget-friendly brand for Stellantis. Moving away from its historical near-luxury identity, the brand is planning a major product offensive focused on affordability. Two crossovers starting at around $25,000 are expected to be the first to roll out.

Chrysler will become the most affordable brand in Stellantis's portfolio and will no longer be just "that minivan brand." The two already confirmed upcoming crossovers, the Arrow and Arrow Cross, will start at around $25,000.