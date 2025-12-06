Chrysler Walks Back It's All Electric Rebirth After It Becomes Obvious Most People Do Not Want An EV

Chrysler’s electric future was supposed to be just around the corner. Back in 2022, the company said it would launch its first EV in 2025 and shift to an all-electric lineup by 2028. That put it in the same boat as a long list of automakers pledging allegiance to a battery-powered future.

However, just like many other major legacy brands, including Volvo, Cadillac, Ford, GM, VW, and Mercedes, Chrysler seems to be quietly backing away from those early promises. Why? EV sales are growing, but not nearly at the pace some executives were confidently forecasting just a few years back.