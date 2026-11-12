Chuck Foose Got A Hold Of A 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee And Made A 1500 HP Low Riding Monster

The 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee Foose Edition takes Las Vegas by storm. Dressed to impress at the 2026 SEMA Show, it is a limited-production, lowered street truck that throws caution to the wind with up to 1,000 horsepower and looks like it eats tarmac for breakfast.

When everyone builds lifted trucks, standing sky-high and dwarfing just about any vehicle out there, the all-new 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee Foose Edition drives in the opposite direction, full speed ahead. It rides low, on 22-inch Foose-designed wheels with Michelin high-performance street tires, showing its intent from the get-go: it is built for the pavement and drag-strip performance.