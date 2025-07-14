Church Deacon Who Ran Over Church Shooter Awarded A New Truck By Ford Dealership

A Michigan deacon who used his pickup truck to stop an armed gunman outside a church last month received a new Ford F-150 from a local dealership on Thursday.

Deacon Richard Pryor was presented with the vehicle at a Ford dealership in Wayne, Michigan, replacing the truck he used to help prevent what police called a potential "large-scale mass shooting" at CrossPointe Community Church on June 22.

"I'm nervous but excited," Pryor said during a press conference at the dealership. "I'm just so thankful for everybody's support, for everyone who reached out after the events that Sunday. Everything that transpired afterwards was unexpected, but I'm very grateful."