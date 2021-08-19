Circuit Of The Americas And Indianapolis Under Consideration To Replace Japanese F1 Event

The Formula 1 calendar continues to battle with the global pandemic, and as such it remains inevitable that the schedule in place to start a season, will not come and go without changes.

And the latest update to the 2021 calendar arrived after the Japanese Grand Prix was cancelled, marking the second-successive season that the event will not take place.

Already there was a vacancy on the calendar after the Australian Grand Prix was cancelled, and now it seems there are two slots to fill with Auto Motor und Sport reporting that 23 races remains the goal for this season.