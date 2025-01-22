Cities Look To Aerial Transportation To Alleviate Road Congestion

Due to the consistent increase in the number of vehicles on the roads, most big cities around the world face challenges like traffic congestion and limited parking spaces. Rush-hour gridlock is an inherent result of the way modern societies operate, causing delays and a lot of stress for commuters, who end up spending long hours trapped on the roadway.

While some cities have already implemented a series of measures meant to alleviate urban congestion, like smart traffic flow systems, ridesharing services, and improved public transport, the issue seems to persist, so private companies are thinking of new methods to eliminate it permanently.

A New Zealand-based startup called Whoosh is looking up to the skies to help commuters skip traffic and streamline city-wide transportation. The company has developed an innovative flying public transport service that uses autonomous electric pods to allow urban dwellers to travel above the city level.