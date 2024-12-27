Citizens Tire Of Crime - PIT Maneuver Stolen Ford Taurus Police Interceptor

While the Ford Taurus based Police Interceptor was discontinued along with its civilian counterpart a few years ago, it’s still in service at various law enforcement agencies across the country, regardless. As one of many models that have helped Ford achieve 75 years of success in the police market, the Taurus Police Interceptor is still a favorite of many who prefer a lower-riding sedan to the newer SUV and pickup-based patrol vehicles, too. However, one Ford Taurus Police Interceptor seemingly met its demise recently, as we can see in this short but wild clip. Recently posted on Facebook, this video shows the Ford Taurus Police Interceptor trying to evade a Police Interceptor Utility that has already seemingly attempted to perform a PIT maneuver on it. The rear portion of the sedan is heavily damaged, and making matters worse, it smashes into an another car that’s stopped in the center of the road, too. After this, the Explorer police vehicle continues its chase, once again trying to PIT the Taurus – but to no avail.



Read Article