Citroën’s Ami, a small $6,000 electric “car,” is apparently coming to the US as part of new electric car subscription service.



Free2Move is a free-floating car-sharing and subscription service that the PSA group launched in Europe, and it is now part of the Stellantis Group following the merger with FCA.

For a monthly fee, you can have access to their fleet of vehicles, which includes several electric vehicles from Peugeot and Citroën, all around several cities.