Citroen Boss Backs Away From 2CV Project - Promises Something Affordable And Different

Citroen boss Thierry Koskas has said he has “no specific projects” relating to a reimagined version of the iconic 2CV, but instead will double down on “different” and “more affordable” family cars, Auto Express can reveal.

We asked Koskas, who has headed up the French brand since 2023, whether his team has been paying particular attention to the success of the latest Renault 5, and whether Citroen might look to capitalise on the public’s new-found appetite for retro remakes.

“We prefer to look forward,” Koskas told us. “We have introduced a design language that is now quite clear, and very visible in the different cars. I think we need to be recognised and we need to look forward. I'm not going to look backwards.”