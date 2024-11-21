Citroen C3 Aircross Scores ZERO Stars In Latin Crash Testing - NCAP Refuses To Complete Tests Over Safety Concerns

Latin NCAP has just released its latest round of crash test results, during which one car received a very disappointing result. It's the Citroen C3 Aircross produced in Brazil, which managed to score zero stars. Yes, you read that right—zero!

How is this possible, you ask? The safety specialists noted that the car showed weak chest protection for the front passenger during the frontal impact test, and the side impact showed "a relevant intrusion in the passenger compartment." This increases the risk of injuries. Poor protection for the adult dummy’s neck was also revealed during the whiplash test.