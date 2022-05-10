Citroen Explores 15 Year Leases Maintaining With Remanufactured And Recycled Parts

Citro?n is considering offering 15-year car leases, utilising remanufacturing and recycled parts to keep cars on the road for as long as possible.

Speaking at the launch of the Citroen Oli concept, which signalled the brand’s push for cheaper, more sustainable electric cars, branding executive Laurent Barria said: “What is really important is that we will have to make cars live longer.

“We're working today on a new way of leasing cars, not for three or four years but 15. I’d like to launch this kind of product next year.”