Citroen Takes A Page From Volkswagen's Playbook And Recreates the Classic Type Van as An EV

The iconic Citroen Type H van is making a comeback, thanks to a partnership between a leading Citroen 2CV specialist, The 2CV Shop, and Italian company Caselani. The 2CV Shop, known for its expertise in rebuilding and renovating classic Citroen 2CVs, has now expanded its services to include a new line of retro vans.

Built on the platform of a modern Citroen Relay, the Type H is fitted with a body from Caselani, offering a blend of vintage charm and usable performance. Dubbed 'An Icon Reborn,' the Type H is produced by the 2CV Shop under licence from Citroen, and it features the distinctive, corrugated look of the classic H van, albeit with some more up-to-date touches.