Citroen's Lovable 2CV Is Reborn In Paris

Citroen took its 2 CV to Paris to show cuteness on wheels. The concept car arrived in the French capital accompanied by the tagline “Time 2 Meet Again,” highlighting the fact that it is a tribute to the original Deuche from the late 1940s, an ultra-minimalist and super-popular low-cost tiny car. The modern concept car reimagines the 2CV, written just like that, with no space between the number and the letters, which meant "deux chevaux." That is French for "two steam horses," and it designated an economy car that Citroen produced from 1948 to 1990.



REVEALED: NEW Citroën 2CV Concept! Citroën is jumping on the retro EV bandwagon with a modern rebirth of the iconic 1948 2CV! ?? Sub-£13,000 Price Tag! ?? Features protruding headlights, a bubble silhouette, and a roll-back cloth roof! ?? Includes egg-holder slots in a nod to the original car's famous suspension test! ??? Deck-Chair Seats! ?? Production model expected to deliver around 160 miles of range! ??? Scheduled to arrive in 2028! Would you pick this over a new Renault Twingo? — carwow (@carwowuk) October 11, 2026









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