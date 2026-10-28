City Cancels Contract But Flock Ignores It And Keeps Collecting Data

The Flock saga is becoming quite a mess and the company is refusing to provide clear-cut answers to what’s going on. On Friday, The Drive reported that Police Chief Eric Fadden had to direct his staff to disconnect the power cords from Flock cameras in Plymouth, Minnesota after Flock Safety ignored and failed to respond to the department’s notice the city was canceling its service. But in other instances Flock’s gone and reinstalled cameras without permission.

On September 29th the city of Dayton, Minnesota posted a community update on its Facebook page alerting residents that Flock had installed and put into service two cameras against the City’s direction without authorization.