City Forced To Block Off Stairs As Drivers Blindly Follow Google Maps Directions Rather Than Use Common Sense

It's how at least four motorists ended up stuck in Edinburgh on the new stairs installed last year on Greenside Lane. Navigation apps, like Google Maps and Apple Maps, offered the old maps and directions, telling drivers to make a turn over the bike lane and the pavement.



Four people attempted the stunt, eventually getting stuck on the stairs and calling the emergency teams for help.



The Edinburgh authorities told drivers to use common sense, not Google Maps, but because users can't give up on navigation apps, they had no option but to adopt new safety measures to protect pedestrians.





