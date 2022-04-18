City Ignores Residents Trying To Stop Miami F1 Event

Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix was announced a year ago but with just a few weeks left before the event, there's still a major legal challenge from locals. Plus, the city has yet to issue a special event permit. One judge has until Monday to decide whether to rule against the event before the permit has even been issued, in what would be a new legal precedent. Right back to when the event was first mooted, there were resident concerns raised about noise levels and the impact on the Miami Gardens area where the race is due to be held. Three days before the first announcement, a resolution got passed that authorized the event to go ahead along with $5 million of investment into the local area, STEM programs, and community benefits. Rightly, residents pointed out that Formula 1 is a billion-dollar organization and they were being flung scraps compared to what the event would rake in, with the city voting against their interests by passing the resolution.



