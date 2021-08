The city of Fort Worth, Texas, has approved $440 in incentives as it attempts to lure Rivian into constructing its next factory there.

The American EV startup has been actively investigating areas to build its second factory in the country, joining the existing site it has in Normal, Illinois. Earlier this week, the Fort Worth City Council voted unanimously to approve up to $440 million in tax breaks to Rivian, as long as it can meet various goals.