City Of Madrid Expresses Interest In Hosting A Formula 1 Race

Is there really room on the F1 calendar for two Spanish Grand Prix? Perhaps, but then again, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya's contract with Formula 1 is set to expire in 2026, and if it’s not renewed, well, that could open up a wide range of possibilities.

One very interesting proposal comes from the city of Madrid, the capital of Spain. City officials believe that Madrid could “offer a great sporting and entertainment spectacle,” and that a race there would benefit everybody involved.

