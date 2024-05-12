City Of Memphis Considers Suing Kia/Hyundai For Rampant Car Thefts

If you thought Hyundai and Kia had left their car theft problems behind, think again. The two automakers may now face lawsuits from the City of Memphis, where a rising tide of stolen vehicles, many of them from these two brands, has the city scrambling for answers. And while these thefts are hardly a new problem, this time, it’s getting personal. A surge in the theft of Hyundai and Kia vehicles began in 2021 when social media posts went viral, revealing just how absurdly easy it is to steal certain models due to their overly simple ignition cylinders and lack of an immobilizer. Indeed, with a little tinkering, dozens of Hyundais and Kias can be stolen with little more than a USB cable in under 90 seconds. What followed was a viral sensation among car thieves, and for millions of car owners, a rude awakening.



