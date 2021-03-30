Civic And CRV Owners Speak Up - Heaters Aren't Up To Snuff In Moderately Cold Weather

With all the fancy things new cars can do, we don't give much thought to whether their heating systems are up to snuff or not. But hundreds of Honda drivers are finding that keeping the cabin warm is too much to ask of their CR-Vs and Civics, which according to complaints lodged with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, are struggling to keep warm even in unexceptionally cold temperatures. Initially reported in Oct. 2018 by Consumer Reports, certain model years and combinations of Civic and CR-V appear to have problems with their engines warming, and subsequently experience a lack of cabin heat and in some cases even fuel fumes wafting into the cabin. These problems reportedly manifest in 2016-2018 Civics and 2017-18 CR-Vs equipped with the 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder engine, in temperatures of around 15 degrees Fahrenheit or lower. Plenty cold, but nowhere close to the extremes many places in North America see on a regular basis.



Read Article